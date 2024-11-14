Former APNU+AFC govt minister Dominic Gaskin to assist Ali administration in gold jewellery sector

Former Alliance For Change (AFC) executive member, Dominic Gaskin is poised to take up an engagement with the Irfaan Ali-led administration that will focus on developing Guyana’s gold jewellery sector, the businessman confirmed on Thursday.

“The President has a vision for the jewellery sector, the gold sector, and, as you know, I’ve long been an advocate for development of the sector. I like his vision and it’s a vision that I think is ambitious. It’s achievable and I would like to work towards the achievement of that vision,” Mr Gaskin, a former Minister of Business in the David Granger-led administration, told Demerara Waves Online News.

Word of Mr Gaskin’s expected engagement with the government was first made public on Wednesday by the President in a government-organised interaction with several media workers. He indicated that Mr Gaskin’s expertise would be tapped to improve the standard of Guyana’s gold jewellery so that goldsmiths can access the global market on a digital platform. “We wanted to build out the gold industry so how can we build a digital market, an e-market, for what we’re know for in this country for centuries- good gold- and have all the goldsmiths approach this industry by adopting minimum standards,” Dr Ali said.

When contacted, Mr Gaskin confirmed that he met with Dr Ali on Thursday and the details of his engagement- whether as an employee or consultant- would be made public after arrangements are finalised before year-end. “He has a vision that he would like to see start taking shape and I think he is very sincere and committed t0 that vision so I would think that within a short space of time, there will be a little more for me or him or the government to report on,” he added.

Mr Gaskin, who is a former AFC Treasurer, said he was not worried about any likely political fall0ut from his decision to engage with the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC) administration. He said the impending engagement was “not a political issue for me” and he was very happy to work with the government, a major stakeholder, in the interest of the gold jewellery industry for which he has always advocated. “We can’t do it without government’s involvement so sometimes not everything has to be political and some people will cuss me. That’s fine. That’s the least of my concerns,” said Mr Gaskin, the son-in-law of former President Granger.

Well ahead of the national recount of votes cast in the March 2020 general and regional elections, Mr Gaskin had openly stated that A Partnership for National Unity+AFC coalition lost the elections. More recently, he has reportedly indicated that the prospects of an APNU+AFC victory at the 2025 general and regional elections are very dim.