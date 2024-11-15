Spring tide pushes down Abary sluice door, emergency works begin

Last Updated on Friday, 15 November 2024, 20:23 by Writer

The Abary sluice door on Friday virtually collapsed under pressure from spring tide, threatening to flood low-lying areas along the Belamy drain from Abary to Airyhall, West Coast Berbice, the Ministry of Agriculture said.

The Ministry, however, added that swift action from the Mahaica, Mahaicony, Abary-Agricultural Development Authority (MMA-ADA) saw immediate mobilization of equipment to block major channels in Burma to prevent flood waters from entering rice cultivation areas.

“Stop logs will also be installed when the tide changes,” the Ministry added.

Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha and Chairman of the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), Lionel Wordsworth were Friday due in the area to conduct an assessment and meet with residents.

“Residents in the area have not been affected by flooding,” the Ministry said.