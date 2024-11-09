Guyana rolls out digital readiness survey to address gaps

Last Updated on Saturday, 9 November 2024, 13:55 by Denis Chabrol

Uncovering gaps in Guyana’s digital capacity is the focus of a recently-launched collaborative National Digital Readiness (DRA) Assessment survey aimed at advancing the country’s digital agenda.

The desired outcomes of the study are “enhanced transparency, reduced bureaucratic delays, streamlined operations, and improved access to e-government services,” as well as contributing to “current investments in digital infrastructure development and capacity building,” according to a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM).

Guided by the United Nations Development Programme’s (UNDP) Chief Digital Office, in collaboration with the OPM’s National Data Management Authority (NDMA), the DRA will provide “an overview of Guyana’s digital readiness across six pillars—connectivity, government, regulation, business, digital public infrastructure, and people—for a whole-of-society analysis with the goal of contributing to an inclusive digital transformation in which no one is left behind and all parts of society can benefit from digital solutions and technologies,” the statement says.

The DRA aims “to inform decision-makers on policy design and guide the mapping of Guyana’s digital transformation path,” the results of which will be captured in a report for providing “key insights and recommendations that will allow the Government to understands the needs and readiness of Guyanese communities in the digital era.”

Information communication and technology (ICT) experts and representatives from the NDMA, public and private sectors and civil society organisations had met in a virtual information-gathering workshop on November 1 to hash out an analysis of the country’s digital strengths and weaknesses.

The DRA is described as “a crucial component of a broader public policy approach by the Government of Guyana and will support the ongoing efforts in digitising processes and integrating technology in support of social and economic sustainable development.”