Welder, girlfriend robbed

Last Updated on Friday, 8 November 2024, 21:46 by Writer

A welder and his girlfriend were early Friday morning robbed of GY$350,000 in cash and valuables by a lone gunman who pounced on them, police said.

The robbery victims are Welder, 29-year-old Mikel Brandt and 26-year-old Alana Bamfield, both of Stevedore Housing Scheme, Georgetown.

Police said the robbery occurred at about 1:15 a.m. when the robber ambushed the two victims as they entered their yard, relieving them of GY$130,000, two Samsung cellphones valued at $100,000 and two gold chains valued at $120,000.

The victims told police that the robber was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie.

He “pounced and pointed a handgun at them and told them to hand over their belongings, which they did,” police added.

Investigators were also told that a scuffle ensued between the suspect and Brandt, during which a round was discharged from the suspect’s firearm. “The suspect then fled the scene and made good his escape in an unknown direction,” police said.

The scene was processed, and one live 9mm round of ammunition was found, along with a pair of guns. Investigations are continuing.