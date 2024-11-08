OPINION: Celebrating the Trump victory -the PPP way

Last Updated on Friday, 8 November 2024, 20:30 by Denis Chabrol

By GHK Lall

There is a huge stir of excitement coming out of Freedom House. It is how to hold a proper celebration to pay homage to the Donald Trump victory. Sources spoke under the condition of anonymity. Even Freedom House leaks and some of the droplets travel in my direction. The theme song is still being weighed. Should it be “Celebration” or Cherish” by Kool & the Gang? The first objection was that the band would interfere with the color scheme. The second was that they may be left of the Rio Grande (too Democratic party oriented, an Obama hangover). Then, a man pointed to all those African Americans who voted for Trump. The man who saved the day for Kool & the Gang, believe it or not, is Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo. Try figuring that one out, folks. A man who never had a song in his heart, who couldn’t sing a song to save his political life, casting the deciding vote for Kool & the Gang. And, just to emphasize who is the boss, both “Celebration” and Cherish” will be the serenades for the interval. Now, that is policymaking, decisive leadership on the move and getting in the groove. It is time to get down and boogie for Donald Trump.

The first big consideration is where, as in where the right venue is to send the right message to the Republican mandarin. The basketball court on Middle and Carmichael Streets wouldn’t do. It once had the name Burnham Court. No, no! The National Park came up, and so did the National Stadium, but because the honoring of Trump (sorry, President Trump) is a PPP extravaganza, the ‘national’ in the names of those two storied addresses defeats that primary purpose. It looks like Robb Street has the edge. Here is a hint: it is not Stabroek News or Bourda Market Square. The second consideration is whether celebrating Mr. Trump’s triumph (note that I am falling in line) should be a national holiday. The word is that General Secretary Jagdeo has the final say, and nothing less than the biggest and the best would be good enough for Trump. The third consideration is how many Guyanese living in the United States should be flown in on the local taxpayers’ dollar as a token of their spirited lobbying and campaigning for Herr Donald Trump. Two hundred is a good number, and American Airlines should chip in with a free aisle to show its loyalty. To Trump. Not Guyana. Man! It is going to be a grand time, and the resident US Ambassador has already cleared her calendar, regardless of the date. The Democrats sent her here, the Republicans could clean house, term or no term. We (Republicans) control the Congress, so it will be just fine. In fact, the whole Embassy would be closed for business on that day, which would be declared PPP Thanksgiving Day. It is November, isn’t? Me, I have already forgotten Christmas. This is the big one being held by the big ones for the biggest one of all. Donald! Donald! Donald! Move over Excellency Ramotar. Cripes! This is how in a nanosecond the PPP went from hated colonialism to cherished imperialism. Kool & the Gang again: Cherish the love, cherish the life… Trust me, this is going to be one big PPP celebration. Come on, let’s all celebrate and have a good time. Yeah, that’s Irfaan Ali boogieing and Bharrat Jagdeo win(d)ing down. It will be a spectacle for the ages, trust me.

Trust me on this other one also. The Republican party is thinking of setting up a Guyanese chapter. Richmond Hill and Florida were never in the running. It is Guyana or nothing. There are only two addresses that fit the bill: Office of the President and Office of the Vice President. Office of the Prime Minister was in the early running, then the Americans were warned of the lawless who hold so much sway there. The PM is a soldier not a scoundrel, so he is out of that sleazy picture. If anybody asked me for a suggestion, it would be Office of the President. There is a name that should resonate all the way to Washington DC Beltway: White House South. I have always said that Excellency Irfaan is a worker and a player of standing. White House South in his own courtyard is the proof, should put to its final resting place any controversy about the authenticity of his PhD. The man has what it takes and so does his godfather, one B. Jagdeo. Look at the company that they keep, cherish. The PNC and AFC just went from maids of honor to old maids. The Permanent Secretary could return bristling with even more authority and reach. Now that is democracy. Even that other PPP Central Executive enforcer of party discipline and Jagdeo’s idea of internal law and order could enjoy a new lease on life. Look at Trump’s record and he still made it to the top of the heap in the US. If in America, why not Guyana. I feel sorry for AG Nandlall who just went farther down the contender depth chart. At least his conversations (negotiations, really) with the Biden people would be history, of no significance.

It’s a good time for Trump America. It is going to be a grand time for PPP (Jagdeo) Guyana. Talk about peas in a pod and cut from the same cloth, and there it is. The Jagdeo-Trump axis. Don’t ask me of what, please. Time for the “Celebration” to begin. Cherish the love.