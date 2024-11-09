Man charged with murder of Antiguan parliamentarian

Antigua and Barbuda Police have charged a man with the murder of well-known politician, Asot Michael, whose body was found at his residence on November 5.

The prime suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Alexta Francis of Golden Grove, Antigua.

He is expected to make his first court appearance on Monday.

Police did not disclose the circumstances that led to Mr Francis allegedly killing Michael, the independent parliamentarian for St Peter and staunch supporter of the ruling Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party with which he fell out several years ago.

Police said Mr Francis was taken into custody by police late Friday evening for questioning in connection with the ongoing investigation.

Commissioner of Police, Atlee Rodney reportedly thanked the public for their patience and cooperation throughout the investigation. “The commissioner is further commending his officers for their diligence and professionalism in handling the matter.”