Suspect in ‘staged’ multi-million dollar robbery arrested; GY$8 million recovered

Last Updated on Thursday, 7 November 2024, 9:03 by Denis Chabrol

A man, who allegedly staged a multi-million dollar robbery and made a false report to police, was arrested on Wednesday and police are searching for his accomplice.

The prime suspect, 37-year old Paramdeo Victor of Rosignol, West Coast Berbice, has since recovered a total of GY$8 million; GY$2 million from his car and GY$6 million in a washing machine at his residence.

Police said the man claimed that he was transporting GY$10,250,000 in his car from a cambio on King Street, Georgetown, He said he was attacked and robbed by three men with guns, wearing ski masks and dark clothing, at Unity, Mahaica Old Road, at about 11:00 hrs. “He claimed the gunmen braced him off the road with another car before robbing him,” police said.

Police said the man visited the Mahaica Police Station at 12:30 PM and made the robbery report.

Investigators said Mr Victor informed them that he was taking the money to a a jeweller in Rosignol.

After being questioned by the Criminal Investigation Detectives, they suspected his claims were fictitious, which led to further questioning.

“Victor later confessed that he had made a false report, and he actually staged the robbery to steal the money from the owner he was transporting it for. He then took the ranks to a certain area of his car and removed the $2 million that he had hidden,” the Guyana Police Force said.

Police said he further revealed that the other amount was with his accomplice at Ithaca Village, West Bank Berbice.

At about 7 PM Wednesday, Police said they travelled with Mr Victor to Ithaca, then back to his residence at Rosignol and located $6 million cash in a black plastic bag stashed in a washing machine.

Police said they were looking for the alleged accomplice, Cornell Taylor, also known as ‘Rastaman’, as well as the remaining cash.