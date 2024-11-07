PPP will “debunk” opposition lies to US when Trump takes office

Last Updated on Thursday, 7 November 2024, 14:46 by Denis Chabrol

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday said the Guyana government would be taking advantage of the new Donald Trump-led administration to dispel a number of opposition-fomented lies against his administration.

“We’re looking forward to debunk all of the lies particularly with the new administration when it takes office in January,” he told a news conference at his ruling People’s Progressive Party (PPP) headquarters.

Mr Jagdeo noted that Guyana’s opposition spares no opportunity to inform American officials that the PPPC administration is corrupt, racist, incompetent and in bed with the Chinese rather than the US.

The PPPC General Secretary singled out opposition activist, Rickford Burke, saying the Guyana government would be providing information to the US about his alleged “transgressions” and alleged “criminal acts”, not about criticisms of the PPPC administration or his alleged racist utterances. Mr Burke enjoys close ties with several Democratic elected officials including Congressman Hakeem Jeffries who had publicly spoken out against alleged racism against Afro-Guyanese.

The previous Trump administration had been in the forefront of calling on then Guyana President David Granger to concede defeat in the March 2020 general elections and leave office.

Mr Jagdeo recalled that the PPPC “had a good working relationship with his administration in the past and we’re looking forward to growing that relationship.”

President Trump, on being defeated by Joe Biden, had been cited in enquiries and court cases for spearheading resistance to leave office. Large numbers of Trumpians had violently stormed the Capitol Building .