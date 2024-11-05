“I’ve never been questioned” by US authorities – Gail Teixeira

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira on Monday denied social media posts that she was “recently” questioned by United States (US) authorities.

She said she travelled in early September to the US but was not questioned. “No, I’ve never been questioned.”

“I haven’t been anywhere since early September and ‘no’, I have not been questioned,” she said when asked by Demerara Waves Online News.

She said she had been questioned in the 1980s and 1990s by American authorities because of her membership of the People’s Progressive Party but since 1992, she has not had any similar encounters. “When we were in opposition in the ’80s and ’90s, I was questioned because of the PPP, being a member, but I have not been questioned as a Guyanese now and nor from ’92 onwards,” said Ms Teixeira, a veteran PPP member.

In recent months, Guyana Police Force officers and a then Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs have been questioned by US law enforcement agents on arrival in the United States.