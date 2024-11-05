Former Antigua and Barbuda gov’t minister Asot Michael stabbed to death

Last Updated on Tuesday, 5 November 2024, 20:03 by Writer

Former Antigua and Barbuda government minister, and independent parliamentarian, Asot Michael, was found in a pool of blood with a “large stab wound” to his chest, Police Commissioner Atlee Rodney said.

“There are some injuries to the body which now opens up a homicide investigation as to the circumstances that led to those injuries,” he told reporters outside Michael’s residence.

The Antigua and Barbuda Police Force later said in a statement that Michael “was found with what appears to be multiple puncture wounds about his body. His body was pronounced dead at 10:10 am by a medical doctor who arrived at the scene.”

He said Michael’s maid discovered the body in a corridor of his residence.

Rodney could not immediately say whether there was any video evidence, signs of forced entry or anything was stolen.

Though he had been virtually expelled from the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) after he had been asked to resign from government over alleged bribe soliciting, Michael had always maintained that “I have never left the Labour Party”.

The ABLP had replaced him as a candidate for the St Peter constituency but he defeated his opponent resoundingly and retained his parliamentary seat as an independent.