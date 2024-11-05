Two arrested for separate East Demerara robberies

Last Updated on Tuesday, 5 November 2024, 10:14 by Writer

Two suspects in separate robberies on the East Coast Demerara have been arrested, police said Tuesday.

The first robbery under arms occurred at a barbershop at Clonbrook at about 6:50 Monday night.

One suspect was arrested in connection with the theft of two gold chains valued at GY$1 miĺlion and GY$25,000 in cash from the barber, and GY$180,000 and two phones from the two customers.

The victims told police that four men arrived at the barber shop; one entered first and requested a haircut, then a few seconds after, the three others, wearing masks and armed with what appeared to be pistols, entered.

“The gunmen pointed the weapons at the victims and relieved them of their property, exited the barbershop and drove away,” the Guyana Police Force (GPF) said in a statement.

An alarm was raised, and all police patrols were alerted. The car was spotted in Beterverwagting, and a bike patrol pursued the vehicle, police said. Police also said at a certain point, the car stopped, and the suspects exited and fled the scene. Police managed to arrest the driver.

The second robbery under arms took place at Ogle Embankment, East Coast Demerara, at about 8:30 Monday night.

A 25-year-old female security guard told police that she was robbed of GY$25,000 cash, a gold chain, and a cell phone valued GY$60,000

She reportedly said she was walking when six males arrived on three motorcycles and pointed what appeared to be a gun at her. The guard was relieved of her property, and the suspects rode away.

Moments later, a suspect was arrested by the police.