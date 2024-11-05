Three in custody for killing of Wismar food vendor

Last Updated on Tuesday, 5 November 2024, 9:21 by Denis Chabrol

Three persons are now in police custody in connection with the killing of a food stall owner from West Watooka and Wismar Housing Scheme, Linden, police said.

Investigators said one of the persons surrendered to police at 5:54 Monday afternoon. He has been identified as contractor, 55-year old Calwyn Croal called ‘Brother Croal’ of Blueberry Hill, Wismar.

Mr Croal turned himself in at the Wismar Police Station, acompanied by his lawyer, as investigations continue into the murder of 56-year old Nigel Sommersall.

Two other suspects — construction worker/miner 22-year old Jamal Fullington of Victory Valley, Wismar Linden, and pork- knocker 19-year old Shaquan Miller of Blueberry Hill, Wismar Linden-were arrested at about 12:45 Monday afternoon for questioning in relation to the alleged murder of Sommersall.

Police said Sommersall was found by a cousin lying motionless next to his motorcycle at about 5 AM, November 2024.

Investigators were informed that about 3:45 Monday morning a motorcycle was heard riding towards the dead man’s house at West Watooka Hill Top. This was followed by several suspected gunshots and what reportedly sounded like the motorcycle falling to the ground.