There must be a ‘cash grant’ law – AFC Leader

Last Updated on Friday, 1 November 2024, 18:51 by Writer

The opposition Alliance For Change (AFC) on Thursday insisted on the need for legislation to govern the distribution of cash grants, despite resistance by Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo.

AFC Leader Nigel Hughes said the legislation should, among other things, allow for a mechanism for people to complain if they do not receive monies.

Referring to Mr Jagdeo’s concern about the impact that volatile oil prices could have on the ability of government to hand out fixed amounts of money, Mr Hughes reiterated that his party had always said the legislation should not fix the amount.

He said that would be the work of a commission of the “best qualified economists” instead of politicians who make such a decision as a matter of “political convenience.” He said the commission would decide whether the national treasury could afford a cash grant and how much should be distributed.

Government recently announced that each Guyanese 18 years and older as of 1st January, 2025, would be eligible to receive GY$100,000. That is expected to cost the coffers GY$60 billion, according to government officials.

The opposition People’s National Congress Reform-led A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) has promised to deliver cash grants “in a predictable and life-transforming manner” if elected to government in the 2025 general and regional elections.