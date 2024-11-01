Aeronautical Engineering School can now offer BSc In Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Programme

Last Updated on Friday, 1 November 2024, 21:42 by Denis Chabrol

The Art Williams & Harry Wendt Aeronautical Engineering School on Friday announced the achievement of Programme Approval by the National Accreditation Council of Guyana (NAC-G) of its Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Programme.

The school said while the Ab-Initio Programme was evaluated by the NAC-G, Ministry of Education, as equivalent to an Associate Degree when it was initially registered (2010) and gained Institutional Accreditation in 2019, it was recommended to be reviewed at its 2023 re-accreditation audit. This provided an opportunity for the complement of additional units to achieve the BSc. in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Degree.

The school says his achievement is of considerable significance to the graduates of the School’s Ab-Initio Aircraft Engineer’s Programme. To enroll onto the BSc Degree Programme, students must complete the Ab-Initio Programme and achieve their Completion Certificate or Associate Degree.

“This approval paves the way for the graduates from the Ab-Initio Programme, holding an Associate Degree in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering, to further enroll and qualify with a degree that would propel them in the workplace for jobs requiring a higher level of qualification as well as compete for engineering jobs in the oil and gas sector,” the Art Williams & Harry Wendt Aeronautical Engineering School said in a statement.

According to the institution the Ab-Initio Programme graduates would have had to complete their prior learning to meet international and national requirements for the acquisition of their Aircraft Maintenance Engineer’s Licence.

The Art Williams & Harry Wendt Aeronautical Engineering School said the Ab-Initio Programme was modified in year 2019 by the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority’s requirements to cover all basic aircraft engineer’s licence training for a duration of 48 months and its curriculum is in accordance with ICAO Doc. 7192, Part D 1 of the International Civil Aviation Organisation. Review and subsequent approval for this revision were done by the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority, under whose governance, the school has maintained its ATO 001 Approval status.