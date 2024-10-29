GECOM appoints Logistics Officer, Civic and Voter Education Manager

Last Updated on Tuesday, 29 October 2024, 21:45 by Writer

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) on Tuesday voted 4-3 to appoint a Civic and Voter Education Manager and a Logistics Manager, according to commissioners from both sides.

People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP) Commissioner, Sase Gunraj said Mr Delon Clarke was the preferred choice for the position of Logistics Manager, beating off former Logistics Officer, Colin April, former Assistant Chief Elections Officer, Noland Jarvis and Mr Sheron Duncan.

GECOM also voted in favour of retired Headmaster, Nardeo Persaud to be appointed Civic and Voter Education Manager instead of incumbent GECOM Public Relations Officer, Yolanda Ward.

In both instances, the PPP Commissioners and GECOM Chairman, Retired Justice Claudette Singh voted for Messrs Clarke and Persaud.

Opposition A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) Election Commissioner, Vincent Alexander said there was no reason to shut out Mr April from the post of Logistics Manager because he previously held that post until his contract expired. “The previous manager, who had an impeccable record, all the required experience, was overlooked for another favoured employee,” Mr Alexander told Demerara Waves Online News. Asked whether the APNU+AFC Commissioners enquired why the PPPC counterparts and the GECOM Chairman did not want Mr April, Mr Alexander said “we had discussions and they said that they were impressed with the other man’s (Clarke) performance during Local Government Elections.”

Mr Alexander said Ms Ward did not get the nod by the GECOM Chairman and three PPPC Commissioners although she is highly qualified and had acted as Civic and Voter Education Manager. “They said she is a good lady and all of that but a man who taught for 30 years is better. The lady’s qualifications are superior. I argued that civic and voter education is more about communication than teaching; however, she has experience in teaching as well,” Mr Alexander said. He said in contrast to Ms Ward, Mr Persaud had no experience in software and social media which are essentials for voter education.