Asst Commissioner Brutus’ interdiction from duty looms

Assistant Police Commissioner, Calvin Brutus, who is facing dozens of financial crime charges, is set to be interdicted from duty, a well-placed source said Tuesday night.

The source said Police Commissioner, Clifton Hicken was Wednesday expected to formally inform the Police Service Commission (PSC) that Mr Brutus was facing criminal charges.

According to the official, who is knowledgeable about the issue, immediately after that letter is received, the PSC would prohibit the arraigned officer from performing duties until the hearing and determination of the charges.

Under the rules of interdiction, Mr Brutus would receive half salary but would not be allowed to wear his uniforms, and if he is acquitted he would receive the remainder of monies. During his first court appearance last week, the Assistant Police Commissioner was clad in his police uniform.

Should he walk out of court a free man, the Police Commissioner and the Police Service Commission would have to decide his future in the Guyana Police Force, the source said.

So far, 30 charges, including fraud, money laundering, public larceny and misconduct in public office have been read to Mr Brutus and he is on GY$6.2 million bail. He is due to reappear in court on November 18 when he would be arraigned on more of the remaining 200 odd charges.