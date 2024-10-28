No oil-based seepage in Crane, West Bank Demerara – EPA

Last Updated on Monday, 28 October 2024, 22:41 by Writer

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Monday said tests of soil samples collected from properties at Crane, West Bank Demerara, have shown no sign of petroleum but tests were continuing to ascertain the type of substance.

“Analysis of the samples by Forensic Laboratory and the Pesticides and Toxic Chemicals Control Board (PTCCB) confirmed that no petroleum-based hydrocarbons were found in the samples. Physical observations and expert analysis also indicated that the substance found on the tiles was not petroleum-based,” the EPA said in a statement.

The EPA, however, said it was continuing its “investigations and analysis” and “the public will be notified once a conclusive determination can be made.”

In terms of air quality, the EPA said it – in collaboration with the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), Civil Defense Commission (CDC), and the Ministry of Health – continued its investigation at Crane with follow-up air quality testing and collection of available samples of substances present at both locations on Monday, October 21, 2024. “Air quality results indicated that the overall air quality is good and is within World Health Organization (WHO) standards for the locations assessed,” the agency said.

The EPA advised affected residents to continue to keep the area ventilated to allow for proper air circulation. The EPA says it is committed to transparency and will provide updates as new information becomes available.

The agency also urged the community to remain vigilant and report any unusual occurrences to the Agency. Contact the EPA at telephone numbers 592-225-5467-68, 592-225-6044, 592-225-6048, 592-225-0506, 592-225-5471, and 592-225-5472, or via email at epa@epaguyana.org.