Suspected robber killed, jewellery recovered, onlooker shot

One of two suspected robbers was killed on Saturday at the Port Mourant Market, Corentyne and all of the stolen gold and silver jewellery were recovered from his possession, police said on Sunday.

Dead is 18-year-old Parmand “Mikey” Pertab of Lot 45 “C” Hampshire Village, Corentyne Berbice.

Investigators were informed that at about 9:15 Saturday morning, Pertab, who was armed with a cutlass, and his accomplice who was armed with a handgun, went to the jewellery shop, pounced on the businessman while he was attending to customers.

Police said Pertab lashed the businessman several times with the cutlass as the other bandit ordered everyone to lie on the ground. “The other bandit who was armed with a hand gun ran up and told them to lie on the ground, and they both complied. The bandits then looted several cases of jewelry into a blue string bag and made good their escape on foot,” the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.

Investigators were also told that the businessman raised an alarm, and persons in the market confronted the bandits, who discharged three rounds in their direction, hitting Mark Lovell on his right leg and left thigh.

Police said Pertab, who was armed with a cutlass and had the blue bag with the stolen jewelry, was confronted by several persons in the market who managed to disarm him, take the bag away, and handed it over to the police. “All items stolen by the bandits were recovered and accounted for,” police added.

Pertab received several wounds about his body, causing him to fall to the ground, police said, adding that he was rushed to the Port Mourant Public Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment. Police said an examination of his body revealed one chop wound to his right hand and two to his upper back.

Mr Lovell was treated for his gunshot wounds and took self discharge.