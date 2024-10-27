Murder, rape suspects arrested

Last Updated on Sunday, 27 October 2024, 20:45 by Writer

Two men, who were wanted for murder and rape of a child, were captured on Saturday at Kairuni Backdam, Linden Highway, police said on Sunday.

Those arrested at about 4 p.m. Saturday are 26-year-old Ghanie Jamie of South Sophia Georgetown, and 27-year-old Hansi Jones of Sophia, Georgetown. Police said Jamie was wanted for murder and Jones was wanted for three counts of raping a child.

“Upon seeing the Police the men tried to escape by running but were pursued by the police and Hansi Jones fell to the ground and was captured in the process while Ghanie Jamie was also apprehended about twenty five meters away,” the Guyana Police Force said.

Police alleged that one 9 MM pistol, three live rounds and 179 grammes of suspected marijuana were found in Jones’ possession. He, according to police, admitted that he was not the holder of a firearm licence.