OPINION: Most Guyanese want meaningful change to Exxon’s contract

Last Updated on Sunday, 27 October 2024, 21:20 by Writer

by GHK Lall

Let the people speak and the results speak for themselves. Accounting and legal firm Ram & McRae conducted a survey of 135 Guyanese. They spoke in clear terms, almost unanimous terms, of what they would like to happen with their oil wealth. From money to its management, most Guyanese want more from their oil patrimony. And the survey said…what?

Four out of five (83.2%) Guyanese want more than the current 2% royalties enshrined in the Exxon deal. Whoever in Guyana is surprised about that response is numb to reality. Or needs a certificate to make things official. It would be one issued by a pathologist. Four out of five citizens (79.4%) want changes to the existing tax arrangements. In this instance, changes do not mean going below zero, if that is possible in a tax context, but a little distance from naught. I suggest a good start and number would be the OECD 15% tax baseline, to which the United States (yes, the same America) gave its stamp of approval. What is good for America is good enough for Guyana. Should be a decent starting point, though I prefer 25%. Three out of five (61.8%) of the statistically richest people in the world support ringfencing. Why not, since that could move them from paper riches to actual currency in the palm. Perhaps, if more inhabitants in this Oil Paradise had a brighter idea of what ringfencing meant, the percentage of support would have been closer to 100%. Whether royalties or taxes or ringfencing, Guyanese could not be clearer. The numbers say so. The anonymity of a survey empowers people to be frank and fearless. Unlike razor thin national elections in Guyana, there is no need for a recount or an audit or a new survey.

The government’s principals and its punditocracy are sure to question survey size, its credibility. The daring may challenge its existence. But let’s be real, be honest with ourselves, just this once: do Guyanese need a survey by anybody to confirm where they truly stand with this oil wealth of theirs? Whether PPP or PNC or AFC, I think not. The diehards did stifle their conscience, prove their mental unconsciousness: don’t see a problem. Don’t have a concern. I have labored to say from time to time that there are Guyanese who are more Exxon than Lords Darren Woods and Alistair Routledge combined. It would have been a better feeling to be wrong. My grandmother, who couldn’t read and write would have had something to say about that Exxon contract, notwithstanding that she would have had no idea about royalties or taxes (maybe) and ringfencing, most definitely. I must remember that there are lots of ‘old people’ in Guyana, so the finger-pointing is apportioned to that corner. Age has its constraints. Just ask me. Let me sum up this survey. Guyanese don’t like this contract. Many Guyanese, most Guyanese, hate it. Mr. Alistair Routledge, let there be listening. First, I redirect the courtesy to Drs. Ali, Jagdeo, and Nandlall. Ah, government for the people, of the people, by the people. Well, the people have spoken. Does anyone have to say more?

If Guyanese noblemen, Irfaan Ali and Bhar-rat Jagdeo, wish to do their own survey, I strongly recommend that it be done. Before elections. Make it a referendum issue and I will bet a dollar that the percentages will be close to what came out of that Ram & McRae survey (94% want renegotiation). For me, it would be renegotiation or expulsion. Now, there is this message for Mr. Nandlall: still harbor ideas to be Guyana’s head of state? Then, this lord and master of the law needs to work round the clock to get his own head in order first. Stop making a monkey out the Guyanese people (I shouldn’t need to say who else) with these cases being fought by the side of Exxon while abandoning the interest of the people. Their will, too, if I may add, as the survey testified. It is time to turn the steering wheel in that direction, where things get worse, the going heavier.

Lack of political will dominated the survey scoreboard: a flooring right hook: 80.2%. May I exercise the right to identify President Ali, Oil Commissar Jagdeo, OL Norton, and the other OL, Hughes? Political will, my brothers, and Guyanese just made me feel good about myself. Due to the demands of media etiquette, I had refrained from being taunting about lack of marbles. Two only and they both begin with the letter ‘b.’ One of two Guyanese (53%) surveyed said that Ali, Jagdeo, Norton, and Hughes frikken. Loss of power (risk getting kicked out of that office where we [yes, we] put in). Same reasoning applies to those who have high hopes for it. Not the kick, but the office, as in being kicked upstairs into it. Reality beats any survey, and Guyanese have seen the fear and nervousness and rage in their political leaders when oil comes up. Listen to Guyana’s Minister of Information, Dr. Jagdeo, absorb his recent menacing form over state ads and KN. It’s about the oil and fearful stewardship, stupid; nobody cares about incompetence or corruption.

If any Guyanese thought that I would leave and leave the Americans alone, they don’t know me. Guyanese have a healthy regard for the mighty hand of the US in Guyana’s oil. It was put nicely: diplomatic concerns, humbug, and other such heartaches. The US Embassy is not here just to process visas and conduct covert ops. The ambassador is here to preside over discussions and put her red, white, and blue stamp on any Exxon talks. Note the similarity of Exxon’s colors with the US flag. Like Alistair, the ambassador is terse: no talks. It is why Washington has been sending women here. Lull Guyanese, mesmerize them, then bowl them over. Almost half of Guyanese have seen the real diplomatic light obstacle.

Closing: if Guyanese want meaningful returns from their oil wealth, they are going to have to stand up and make their voices heard, their presence felt. Before Routledge and Excellency Theriot. Any leader who does not align openly and persuasively with that Ram & McRae survey should do the right thing: scratch himself off the ballot. If they don’t, Guyanese must scratch them off.