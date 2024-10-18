Norton promises “predictable” cash grants

Last Updated on Friday, 18 October 2024, 8:49 by Denis Chabrol

Opposition Leader, Aubrey Norton on Thursday said if a coalition that includes his People’s National Congress Reform wins the 2025 general and regional elections, Guyanese would be handed “predictable” cash grants on specified periods that could be used as proof of earnings at commercial banks.

Addressing the opening of New Amsterdam Town Week in Berbice county, he promised cash hand outs of no less than $100,000 per person.

“We are going to put in place a system in which we will change the approach to cash grants. Don’t worry with this one-off that is aimed at domination and control. We will deliver it in structured way – monthly or at maximum quarterly – but we will do it in such a way that it is predictable and you will know that every month you will get $150,000 or $100,000,” he said.

Mr Norton explained that such disbursements would be used as a form of income to acquire loans from commercial banks rather than one-off grants that would be used to buy goods and services. “We want to see the people of Guyana develop and our approach to cash grants first will be predictable, reliable and afford the Guyanese people the opportunity to use that income as fixed income so that they can access the financial institutions,” he said.

The PNCR Leader’s announcement came just hours after Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo announced that the People’s Progressive Party Civic administration would continue to disburse cash grants periodically, but not yearly, based 0n affordability and preserving economic stability.

While Mr Norton claimed opposition credit for the idea of cash grants, Mr Jagdeo on Thursday said the idea was nothing new. One year ago, President Irfaan Ali had ruled out cash grants from oil revenues to each household. As Finance Minister, Winston Jordan had also rejected the idea of cash grants.

Last week, Dr Ali announced a GY$200,000 grant per household but after widespread concerns about eligibility, he adjusted the formula to GY$100,000 for every Guyanese adult 18 years old from January 1, 2024 and older.