Jagdeo says corruption allegations against police officer will be released in High Court

Last Updated on Thursday, 17 October 2024, 21:15 by Denis Chabrol

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday distanced his People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC) administration from a senior police officer and declared that details of alleged corruption would be released in response to that officer’s High Court constitutional motion.

“Trust me, our affidavit to respond to those charges may not be beneficial to the particular individual because we will go into great details about what our findings were in the procurement system when he was heading the Administration of the Police Force” Mr Jagdeo told a news conference.

Mr Jagdeo did not name the applicant.

Assistant Police Commissioner, Calvin Brutus has been on leave since July 2024 to allow the police force to investigate alleged financial improprieties. The Police Force’s Special Organised Crime Unit this week said no charges were recommended in relation to that allegation, but several have been recommended in connection with another probe and its agents were awaiting advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

For his part, Mr Jagdeo said while the PPP Civic-led administration supports the police force, including its leadership, he said the PPP would not tolerate corruption “in the police force or anywhere else.” “If you did illegal things, you will face the consequences and from all that I’ve read, al lot of wrong things took place, a lot of illegalities took place,” he said.

The Vice President said his administration never greenlighted any policy for private individuals and businessowners to pay for birthdays and weddings of members of the Guyana Police Force or other public officials. “In fact, we think its reprehensible,” he said.