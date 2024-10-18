High Court refuses Police Officer Brutus’ application to leave Guyana

Last Updated on Friday, 18 October 2024, 11:46 by Denis Chabrol

High Court Judge, Gino Persaud on Friday refused an application by Assistant Police Commissioner, Calvin Brutus to accompany his wife to the United States for pregnancy-related medical attention.

Mr Brutus wanted to leave Guyana with his wife on Saturday.

The Court refused the application based on the seriousness of the allegations and the fact that he did not apply to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs to leave Guyana.

The judge refused the application after hearing arguments from Deputy Solicitor General, Shoshanna Lall that Mr Brutus has 240 pending charges for financial crimes.

In response to Mr Brutus’ lawyer, Earl Daniels’ argument that his client was never questioned by investigators of the Special Organised Crime Unit, Ms Lall informed the Court that he and the Head of SOCU, Fizal Karimbaksh reside next to each other in the Police compound.

“It defies logic,” Justice Persaud remarked yo which Ms Lall said “it does indeed, Your Honour”.

Mr Brutus went on annualized leave in July and was afterwards placed on administrative leave.

Mr Daniel’s said if Mrs Brutus could not leave on Friday she would have to await another doctor’s appointment in May, 2025. She is due for delivery in March, 2025.

Mr Daniel’s said “no comment” when asked by Denerara Waves whether he would be appealing Justice Persaud’s decision.