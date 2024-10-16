No criminal charge for Asst Police Commissioner Brutus on first allegation; SOCU awaits advice on recommended charges from “expansive” probe

Last Updated on Wednesday, 16 October 2024, 8:02 by Denis Chabrol

Assistant Police Commissioner, Calvin Brutus would not be charged for “certain activities” that he had been fingered in earlier this year, but the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) has recommended “dozens” of charges from a second a probe, the Guyana Police Force said Wednesday.

“Earlier this year, SOCU launched an investigation into certain activities of Assistant Commissioner Brutus and at the end of that investigation, based on the advice of the Director of Public Prosecutions, no criminal charges were recommended,” the police force said.

Mr Brutus proceeded on annualised leave in July to allow a probe into allegations of financial impropriety. A day before going on leave , Mr Brutus had opted to remain silent on a claim that he had allegedly deposited GY$16.5 million into his Police Credit Union account on December 15, 2023. The money was returned to him the following day. The source of funds was given as contributions from before, during and after a wedding.

The Police Force on Wednesday said that subsequently, based on critical information that SOCU received from the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), “a new and more expansive investigation” was conducted by that unit which is responsible for probing financial crimes.

Police said that investigation was concluded on October 1 and all the relevant files were sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for review, advice and further action.

“In respect of this latter expansive investigation, SOCU recommended dozens of charges. SOCU now awaits the legal advice of the Director of Public Prosecutions,” police said.

The Police Force on Wednesday also refuted a Stabroek News newspaper article captioned “SOCU probe into Brutus finds no evidence of crime.”