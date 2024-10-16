9 propose to build new Berbice River Bridge

Last Updated on Wednesday, 16 October 2024, 17:38 by Writer

The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) on Wednesday said nine proposals, the majority from India and China, were received to build a new bridge across the Berbice River.

Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill said the format for the bridge would be “design-build” and so government would be examining proposals, when asked whether there was already an engineer’s estimate.

The bidding contractors for the prequalification process ahead of any submission of detailed bids and negotiations are:

China Road & Bridge Corporation Ashoka Buildcon Limited (India) Joint venture of China Railway Construction Caribbean Limited (China), China Railway Construction Bridge Engineering Bureau Group Company Limited (Trinidad and Tobago) Joint venture of Shandong High-speed Road & Bridge Company Limited (China), AJM Enterprise (Guyana) Joint venture of China Railway First Group Company Limited, China Railway Eryuan Engineering Group Company Limited Rockey & Son Construction (Guyana) Kalpataru Projects International Limited (India) Vishwa Samudra Engineering Private Limited (India) Aecon Global Services (Canada)

China Railway Construction Caribbean Limited is building the new Demerara Harbour Bridge, and Ashoka Buildcon Limited is building a new road from Ogle, East Coast Demerara, to Eccles, East Bank Demerara. China Railway First Group Company Limited has built projects in Guyana, and has in the past bid to build the Amaila Falls Hydropower Station.