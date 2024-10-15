EPA to probe claims of poisonous dust pollution in Linden

Last Updated on Tuesday, 15 October 2024, 23:45 by Denis Chabrol

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) would be investigating claims that dust pollution at the incomplete Noitgedacht access road exposes nearby residents to toxic material, EPA Executive Director, Kemraj Parsram said Tuesday.

He told Demerara Waves Online News that his agency first learnt of the matter Tuesday and would first validate the claims and visit the site to “do our own assessment.” He said that process could possibly include the EPA testing samples “if required”.

“Typical investigations start with reviewing the statement/claims and speaking with relevant parties,” he said, adding that a probe could also include observations, finding out how communities are affected and if necessary test samples.

The privately-owned Stabroek News newspaper on Tuesday reported that Councillor Waynewright Bethune arranged for testing of the material on the Noitgedacht access road which is being used while works continue on the road and the nearby Mackenzie-Wismar Bridge . That newspaper reported that two samples had concentrations of 61.03 ppm and 62.09 ppm of arsenic. The safe limit is below 25 ppm. As regards zinc, samples revealed the presence of 115980.03 ppm and 88379.25 ppm; with safe levels of 300-400 ppm. Samples revealed nickel concentrations of 691.27 ppm and 191.64 ppm. The safe limit is below 100 ppm. Finally, though the safe limit is 100-120 ppm, testing revealed chromium levels of 1005.36 ppm and 1061.54 ppm. The level of toxicity of these elements expose residents to respiratory and allergic issues, skin lesions, chronic lung and kidney problems, cancers, and cardiovascular diseases among other problems.

Linden Mayor, Sharma Solomon said the Ministry of Public Works was responsible for the project.