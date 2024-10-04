Rickford Burke demands GY$100 million compensation from Roshan Khan for libel

Last Updated on Friday, 4 October 2024, 20:08 by Writer

New York-based opposition political activist, Rickford Burke on Friday demanded GY$100 million in compensation from Guyanese city businessman, Roshan Khan, for allegedly libeling him in a Facebook post titled “In the Raw: Submachine Guns everywhere”.

Attorney-at-Law, Nigel Hughes demanded from Mr Khan an apology for his September 10, 2024 Facebook post which contains charges of serious libel on Mr Burke and “have caused him considerable distress and embarrassment.” “All the allegations against him are false and your attack on him was unjustified,” the lawyer said.

“In the circumstances, our client requires from you as a matter of urgency a full and unequivocal public retraction and apology in terms to be approved by us, and an undertaking not to repeat these allegations.” the lawyer told Mr Khan in his September 3, 2024 pre-action letter.

Mr Hughes said the GY$100 million was being demanded as compensation for the injury and damage Mr Khan has caused Mr Burke’s reputation.

The lawyer told Mr Khan that if he and Mr Burke, who is the President of the Caribbean Guyana Institute for Democracy (CGID), do not receive a satisfactory reply by October 10, 2024 “our instructions are to commence proceedings against you without further notice.”

“We look forward to hearing from you without delay,” Mr Hughes said.

The offending post remained online up to Friday, October 3, 2024.