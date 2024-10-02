Swarm of bees kills Mahaicony pensioner

Last Updated on Wednesday, 2 October 2024, 21:03 by Denis Chabrol

A 70-year old man, who was a pensioner, died on Tuesday when he was attacked by a swarm of bees in his home village of Novar, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, police said Wednesday.

He has been identified as Imran “Buddy” Ali of 24 Novar

Imran Alli, also known as ‘Buddy’, a 70-year-old pensioner who resided at Lot 24 Novar, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, lost his life yesterday after he was reportedly attacked by a swarm of bees while clearing bush on a plot of land opposite his home.

Alli and his worker,43-year old Dale Usher, a labourer, were clearing the bushes at approximately 11:00 AM Tuesday when the men reportedly came into contact with a bee nest.

Sixty-three year old Zeana Alli, a housewife, reported that Alli was clearing the land opposite their residence when she heard Usher shouting for help. “She then rushed to her verandah and witnessed Dale fleeing from near her husband, who was lying on the ground covered by a swarm of bees. An alarm was raised, and residents attempted to rescue Imran Alli, but their efforts were unsuccessful,” the Guyana Police Force said.

Husher recounted that while he and Imran were clearing the bush, a swarm of bees flew towards them and began stinging both men. In a panic, he told police that he ran for safety, leaving his employer on the ground as he was unable to assist him.

Alli was later taken to the Mahaicony Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by a doctor on duty. The body is at the Central Islamic Organization of Guyana (CIOG) mortuary, pending a post-mortem examination.