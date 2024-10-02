“I’m a PNC man”; political opponents must engage for Guyana’s good- Figueira

Last Updated on Wednesday, 2 October 2024, 21:58 by Denis Chabrol

Opposition parliamentarian, Jermaine Figueira , who was seen in Social Media pictures with President Irfaan Ali and former People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) members at the Providence Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, said he remained a member of that party but did not mean that he could not mingle with politicians from across the divide.

“I’m a PNC man,” he told Demerara Waves Online News when asked whether he was shifting closer to the governing People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC) on account of being pictured with the President and others.

Mr Figueira said nothing was wrong with communicating with politicians from the government side, as it was time for the two sides to cultivate a good relationship and find ways of managing Guyana’s wealth.

The opposition parliamentarian said there was need to have a good working relationship with the government, citing the most recent example of having been able to arrange assistance for several storm-hit residents of Linden.

He said he was at the stadium to spectate a cricket game and he had conversations with Dr Ali and others including Ms Thandi Mc Allister, a former University of Guyana classmate of his. She resigned from the PNCR shortly after campaigning for the the APNU+AFC coalition in the 2020 general and regional elections and since then has openly been associated with Dr Ali and several of his initiatives.

Also in pictures with Mr Figueira were People’s Progressive Party City Councillor, Alfonso De Armas and Guyana’s Ambassador to Venezuela, Dr Richard Van West Charles, known over the decades as a PNCR member who had also worked with the coalition government as head of the Guyana Water Incorporated.

Mr Figueira would not be drawn into comment about the frosty relationship between him and PNCR Leader, Aubrey Norton. Under Mr Norton’s leadership, he was removed from the opposition’s Shadow Cabinet and his responsibility for Youth, Sport and Culture handed to Nima Flue-Bess.

More recently, Mr Figueira was removed as Chairman of the PNCR in Region 10.