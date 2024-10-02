Policeman loses tooth during assault by disorderly bus driver- police force

Last Updated on Wednesday, 2 October 2024, 20:49 by Denis Chabrol

A police Sergeant lost a tooth and his colleague was also allegedly assaulted by a minibus driver after he was intercepted and arrested for reckless driving and suspicion of being drunk, the Guyana Police Force said Wednesday.

The law enforcement agency said the bus driver, Feroze Khan, of Hosororo, North West District allegedly damaged the police vehicle and the Corporal’s cell phone.

“He damaged the interior lock of the police vehicle and caused injuries to the Sergeant and the Corporal. The Sergeant had to extract a tooth due to his injuries,” the Police Force said.

Mr Khan is slated to be charged with dangerous driving, failure to take the prescribed breathalyser test, assault of peace officers, resisting arrest, damage to property in relation to the phone and the police vehicle, and disorderly behaviour. He is scheduled to appear at the Mabaruma Magistrate Court.

Denying that the driver was assaulted by the police, the Force said the incident that occurred on September 29, 2024 was recorded. The policemen said that at about 10:20 PM, the Sergeant, Corporal and a Constable were on traffic patrol duty along Hosororo Road when they encountered a motor bus, BAE 6033, driven by Mr Khan, which overtook the Police vehicle at a fast rate of speed.

“As a result, the police vehicle, driven by the Corporal, had to swerve to the north to avoid a collision. The bus driver then proceeded to drive in a ‘zig-zag’ manner. The Police caught up with the bus and noticed that the driver appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, as he had a high scent of alcohol,” police said.

The Guyana Police Force said the Sergeant informed the driver of the offence of dangerous driving and the suspicion that he may be driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police alleged that the driver became disorderly, leading to his arrest. During the arrest, police said Mr Khan assaulted the Sergeant and the Corporal. He was taken into custody and placed into the Police vehicle. After being put into the vehicle, he started to kick and butt the ranks.

He also allegedly refused a breathalyser test and continued to behave disorderly at the station. He was placed into custody and taken to seek medical attention the following day before being granted bail.