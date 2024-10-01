Government politician’s family member hospitalised after fatal accident

Last Updated on Tuesday, 1 October 2024, 21:52 by Denis Chabrol

A family member of a government politician, who was involved in a road accident that resulted in the death of a woman, on Tuesday remained hospitalised, police said.

The woman, who died in the accident on La Bonne Intention (LBI) Railway Embankment Road, has been identified as Salima Heeralal. She was an occupant in a vehicle that was driven by her husband, 58-year old Prakash Vir Motilall Heeralal.

He was treated for a broken left hand at the Balwant Singh Hospital, and his wife succumbed at the Georgetown Public Hospital after emergency surgery.

The driver of black vehicle, bearing licence number PAE 672, that allegedly slammed into the van that the Heeralals were travelling in has been identified as Marshall Allicock.

The accident occurred at about 6:30 AM on September 29, 2024.

Police were informed that a black vehicle was speeding and struck the Heeralals’ van.

The Guyana Police Force spokesman did not immediately respond to media queries about that road accident.