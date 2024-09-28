President authors book on Caribbean food security

Last Updated on Saturday, 28 September 2024, 20:07 by Writer

In a move towards addressing global hunger, President Mohamed Irfaan Ali released his latest book “Achieving Global Food Security: The Caribbean Experience and Beyond” at the Blavatnik School of Governments at the University of Oxford in England on Saturday, government’s Department of Public Information said.

The book provides a holistic overview of the causes and challenges surrounding food security in the Caribbean and globally.

It explores a number of strategic policy recommendations to mitigate the issue.

In a time where the Caribbean is plagued with skyrocketing food and fertiliser prices and displaced labour, this book presents an innovative pathway to achieving freedom from hunger by capitalising on the region’s comparative advantages and potential for agricultural investment.

Published in collaboration with World Scientific Publishing, and available on Amazon.com, the book serves as a valuable research resource for scholars and professionals pursuing knowledge and solutions on food security, international development and Caribbean studies.

Guyanese are encouraged to read the book especially for its chapter highlighting ongoing and future initiatives in Guyana.

Renowned professor and UNESCO chair Amitav Acharya praised the book as a significantly necessary and timely contribution to one of the most pressing global issues.