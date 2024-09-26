Jagdeo says scolded Sports Minister for mishandling complaint against iconic Guyanese sculptor, Ivor Thom

Last Updated on Thursday, 26 September 2024, 21:38 by Writer

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday indicated that he had strong words for Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson for the manner in which he dealt with a complaint by a member of the public against renowned Guyanese sculptor, Ivor Thom, who is the Administrator of the Burrowes School of Art.

“This was not a government official who made this racial slur. I spoke with the Minister and I said to him if a member of the public complains about an issue, then these matters should be dealt with at the Permanent Secretary level and I said to him it was badly handled and he accepted it and it was badly handled,” he told a news conference.

Mr Thom had resigned after Mr Ramson summoned him to a meeting because a member of the public had called complaining about disagreement with Mr Thom who informed him that parking in the Burrowes School of Art compound was reserved for staff and students.

The man responded by using racial slurs against Mr Thom, an Afro-Guyanese.

The Vice President said after he saw the information about the occurrence earlier this month, he intervened on behalf of the Guyana government and persuaded Mr Thom to return to work. “I think it was unnecessary. This gentleman served the country well and continues to serve the country at a very high standard there at the Burrowes School of Art and when I saw the information that he had resigned and then reason for which he resigned, I thought it warranted my intervention and I called him and said we’d like you to withdraw your resignation, that you are held in high esteem by the government of Guyana and I spoke for the government of Guyana,” he said.

Mr Thom returned to work earlier this week, saying that he did so in the interest of the students and after he was asked by Mr Jagdeo to resume duty.

The Vice President said “that’s the end of the matter” and that the administration would not tolerate racism in the public sector or elsewhere. He advised victims of racism to complain to the police or the Ethnic Relations Commission, adding that such occurrences were against the positions of the government and the governing party.