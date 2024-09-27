OPINION: Boost Tourism in Guyana by Promoting Inclusivity and Embracing Diversity 

Last Updated on Friday, 27 September 2024, 7:12 by Denis Chabrol

By Akesh Gangaram

Today, September 27, is World Tourism Day. This year’s global theme is “Tourism and Peace.” The Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG) is commemorating the Day with the local sub-theme, “Tourism and Peace: Embracing Peace through Diversity and Inclusion.”

The Guyana Marriott Hotel Georgetown is proud to endorse the Guyana Together campaign. Marriott has a long-standing reputation for our commitment to diversity and inclusion, and across the world, we have a history of supporting our LGBTQ+ employees and guests.

International travelers—regardless of identity—want to spend time in a country where people of all backgrounds are treated equally with respect. Recent research from Open for Business found that 18% of LGBTQ+ tourists avoid visiting the Anglophone Caribbean due to fears of homophobia stemming from a range of sources inked in our history. Conversely, up to 60% of all travelers in the study would visit a country in the region, but only after it passes pro-LGBTQ+ policies.

Research also shows that younger tourists, including Generation Y and Millennial travelers, prefer destinations that align with their values over traditional “postcard” destinations. This is significant for countries that discriminate against LGBTQ+ people, as these younger tourists already account for 40% of global tourism.

Today, Guyana is at a turning point. As the world’s fastest-growing economy, Guyana is opening its doors to foreign investment like never before, especially in the tourism sector.

As global attention shifts to Guyana, it’s more important than ever to affirm that we are a welcoming and inclusive destination for everyone — whether they are visiting for leisure, traveling for work, or doing business here. To truly thrive, everyone in Guyana, including our LGBTQ+ colleagues, must be free to live and work without fear or discrimination.

Guyana’s outdated colonial-era law that criminalises intimacy between same-sex couples poses a significant barrier to the growth of our $24 billion eco-tourism industry. This law makes Guyana less attractive to many tourists — regardless of their sexual orientation —who are concerned about visiting and supporting countries with anti-LGBTQ+ policies.

Multinational companies that are newly investing in Guyana face added concerns regarding the safety of their LGBTQ+ employees, both those based here and those visiting from abroad.

At Marriott, we are committed to working with our colleagues at THAG to ensure that Guyana’s tourism industry is well-positioned to showcase our country’s rich food, nature, culture, and hospitality. One of our core strengths is embracing differences and ensuring that everyone feels respected and valued when they visit and stay with us.

Worldwide, the trend is clear: successful companies and competitive economies operate on principles of inclusion—not only because it’s the right thing to do, but also because it’s good for business.

Now is the time to ensure that Guyana’s economy is prepared for the rapid growth we are poised to experience over the next decade. An inclusive and open economy will result in a more productive workforce.

We must act to compete in the global economy and ensure that Guyanese companies can attract and retain top talent, which includes reforming our laws to respect everyone and making all individuals feel welcome.

Leaders in Guyana and across the globe are speaking out, not just because they care about their LGBTQ+ employees but also because they understand that discrimination is bad for business.

Guyana’s tourism industry is strongest when everyone can contribute to the workforce, and when businesses can access the talent and skills needed to drive the industry forward. Discriminatory trend that contravene intimacy between consenting adults, have long kept many LGBTQ+ individuals out of the job market—particularly those in the LGBTQ+, who face disproportionate levels of unemployment.

A recent study by Open for Business showed that Caribbean countries that have decriminalised same-sex relationships saw increased labour productivity, as less discrimination in education and the labour market opened doors for human capital to contribute to economic growth.

It’s time to unlock the full potential of Guyana’s workforce by affirming that everyone in our country deserves the opportunity to work hard, provide for their families, and live without fear—by reforming our laws and doing everything possible to embrace diversity, equity and inclusion.

Akesh Gangaram is the Human Resources Manager at the Guyana Marriott Hotel Georgetown. With years of experience in human resource and multiple visits to other Marriott hotels internationally, he actively advocates for creating environments where all individuals can thrive. Gangaram is committed to aligning Marriott’s values of equality and inclusion with the growing needs of Guyana’s evolving economy and workforce.