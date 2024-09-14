1 dead, 2 injured in Mahaicony accident

Last Updated on Saturday, 14 September 2024, 10:06 by Denis Chabrol

A 28 year old man from West Coast Berbice was killed and two others injured in an early Saturday morning when the driver lost control ofthe car on the Cottage, Mahaicony Public Road. and slammed into a fence and a utility pole.

The dead man has been identified as Collin Dowden of Lot 2 Belle Vue, West Coast Berbice. Those injured and transferred from the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation are 36-year old Ron Robertson of Number 42 Village West Coast Berbice and 17-year old Tyreece McDonald of Seafield, West Coast Berbice.

Police said the car, bearing licence number PJJ 2006, was being driven by 23-year old Shakeem Booker of Seafield, West Coast Berbice.

Investigators were told that that the car was proceeding east along Cottage public road at a fast rate when the Mr Booker lost control and ended up on the southern grass parapet, colliding with a concrete and mesh fence and then into a utility pole.