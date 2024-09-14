Mechanic shot dead

Last Updated on Saturday, 14 September 2024, 10:15 by Denis Chabrol

Police said they were investigating the early Friday night shooting death of a mechanic at Vlissengen Square, between West Ruimveldt Front Road and Mandela Avenue.

He has been identified as 23-year old Troy “Kelly” Rodrigues of 165 Leopold Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown. Police said he was shot top his forehead, and no spent shell was found at the scene.

Investigators were told by a 25-year-old construction worker from West Ruimveldt that Rodrigues was shot at about 7:15 Friday night.

“He was in his backyard bathing when he heard two loud explosions that sounded like gunshots. He said he looked over his fence and saw a man lying motionless on the road. He then ran out to the road where a small crowd gathered, and Rodrigues was lying motionless on the road in a pool of blood,” the Guyana Police Force said.

Rodrigues was clad in a green jersey, blue short pants, black slippers on his feet and a black surgical mask on his face.