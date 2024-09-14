Speeding minibus drags, kills elderly man then drives away

Police were Saturday searching for a minibus, with a driver, which allegedly struck down and killed elderly man in the vicinity of ‘Church of God Road’, Buxton, East Coast Demerara.

Dead is 62-year old Adree Slowe of Vigilance, East Coast Demerara.

Police said the minibus that was involved in the accident at about 11 O’clock Friday night was bearing licence number BAC 4129.

Police said Slowe was crossing the road from the southern side to the northern side while the minibus was proceeding east on the same road at a fast rate, and collided with the pedestrian, ‘dragging’ him about 100 feet away from the point of impact. “The minibus subsequently drove away from the scene,” the Guyana Police Force said.

As a result of the collision, the pedestrian received injuries on his body.

Emergency Medical Technicians pronounced Slowe dead and the body was taken to a funeral home for an autopsy.