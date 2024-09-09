US-based Guyanese among several wanted for drive-by murders in Lodge

Three persons, including a New York-based man, are wanted for the murder of two persons during a drive-by shooting on Joseph Pollydore (D’Urban) Street, Lodge, Georgetown, police said Monday.

They were identified as 18-year-old Omalie Vieria of 47 Princes Street, Lodge, 30-year-old Dominique Darrel Osborne of 44 Princes Street, Lodge and 31-year-old Keron Hinds of 4 Smyth Street,Werk-en-Rust and 134 E 59th Street, Brooklyn, New York.

Those who were shot and killed on Saturday, August 24, 2024 were Lawrence ‘Boy-Boy’ Wayne and Anthony Havescombe, 40, a vendor of South Ruimveldt, Georgetown. Six other persons, including former policemen Lloyd Roberts and Teon Allen, were also shot and injured during that incident.

The shooting occurred at about 5:45 a.m. outside V’s Delight Lot 23 Joseph Pollydore Street, Lodge, Georgetown.