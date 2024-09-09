Prisoners injured during fire at Georgetown Prison

Last Updated on Monday, 9 September 2024, 20:06 by Writer

Two prisoners were injured during a fire at the Georgetown Prison on Monday afternoon when one of them set fire to a mattress, the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) said.

The GPS said the inmate, Delon Blake, who is of “unsound mind” and is serving a 20-year sentence for rape, allegedly lit his mattress at approximately 2 p.m. in his cell of the security block of the prison.

Officer-in-Charge of the Georgetown Prison, Senior Superintendent Olivia Cox reported that the situation was quickly brought under control by the officers on duty at the prison, the GPS said.