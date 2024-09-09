https://i0.wp.com/demerarawaves.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/UG-2024-5.png!

Prisoners injured during fire at Georgetown Prison

Monday, 9 September 2024

Last Updated on Monday, 9 September 2024, 20:06

Two prisoners were injured during a fire at the Georgetown Prison on Monday afternoon when one of them set fire to a mattress, the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) said.

The GPS said the inmate, Delon Blake, who is of “unsound mind” and is serving a 20-year sentence for rape, allegedly lit his mattress at approximately 2 p.m. in his cell of the security block of the prison.

Officer-in-Charge of the Georgetown Prison, Senior Superintendent Olivia Cox reported that the situation was quickly brought under control by the officers on duty at the prison, the GPS said.

Blake and another inmate, Christopher Stanley, who is also of unsound mind, were immediately taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation for medical treatment. The GPS said the severity of their injuries was not immediately known.

