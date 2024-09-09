Submachine guns seized

Last Updated on Monday, 9 September 2024, 19:57 by Writer

Two United States-made submachine guns, a preferred weapon by organised criminals, were seized in as many days, the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) said.

The latest weapon of its type was seized on Monday at 73 Stewartville, West Coast Demerara, where four persons were arrested.

CANU Head, James Singh said there was no link between Monday’s seizure of the 9mm calibre weapon and one found on Sunday in a haversack in the possession of a man on Norton Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown.

Law enforcement agents said the such weapons are usually used by gangs and other organised criminals.