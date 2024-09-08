Man kills reputed wife, stabs intervening nephew

Last Updated on Sunday, 8 September 2024, 20:27 by Writer

A woman, who moved out of her reputed husband’s home two months ago because he threatened to kill her, was on Sunday stabbed to death by him at her sister’s residence where he had gone to visit their children, police said.

The assailant, 35-year-old James Lord, of Hill Foot, Soesdyke-Linden Highway was later caught by public-spirited citizens and told police that he stabbed himself twice to his abdomen. Police said emergency medical technicians were summoned, and he was escorted to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he remains under police guard.

The dead woman has been identified as 29-year-old Alexis Roxanne Harris, also known as ‘Cullie’.

The Guyana Police Force said that at about 12 noon Sunday, September 8, Mr Lord visited his estranged partner’s sister’s residence at Free and Easy, West Bank Demerara, to see his children but he was angered that Harris who was on her cellphone which he took away and broke.

Investigators were also told that the woman went and sat on the stairway outside, but Lord followed her, took out a knife from his haversack, and attempted to stab her.

His nephew, Junior Lord, who was there at the time, heard the commotion and intervened but was stabbed. “He attempted to take away the knife, but the suspect dealt him a stab wound to his abdomen, and he fell,” police said. Police said Junior Lord was taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital by public-spirited citizens where he was treated and admitted as a patient in a stable but serious condition.

Police were told that James Lord then rushed towards the woman and stabbed her to her left side breast and her right hand. “She ran and collapsed into a nearby drain, while the suspect made good his escape on foot to the sea dam area.”

Investigators said James Lord and Harris had a history of domestic violence, as in July, 2024, they had a misunderstanding and he allegedly assaulted and threatened to kill her.