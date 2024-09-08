Girls drown during birthday outing

Last Updated on Sunday, 8 September 2024, 17:51 by Denis Chabrol

Two young girls on Sunday drowned in the Enchanter Creek, Linden-Soesdyke Highway during a family outing to celebrate one of the now deceased girl’s birthday, the Guyana Police Force said.

The girls, who perished at about 3:30 PM , are 10-year old Akira La Rose of Lot 95 Stewartville, West Coast Demerara and 11-year old Joylyn Jack of Lot 1726 Tuschen, West Coast Demerara.

“It is alleged that the two girls were playing in the water and were later discovered missing. An alarm was raised, and a search party was formed. The two girls were found in the water unresponsive.

They were escorted to the Diamond Diagnostics Centre by the police and civilians. Upon arrival, they were examined by a doctor who pronounced them dead on arrival,” police said.

Police said their grandmother, 53-year old Allison Klass left home with other family members, including Oswald Jack, father of Joylyn Jack, to celebrate Akira LaRose’s 10th birthday at Enchanter Creek.

Police said no marks of violence were see on the girls’ bodies that now await autopsies to officially confirm the cause of death.

