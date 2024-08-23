New York fatal hit-and-run accused caught in Guyana, pleads not guilty in Queens court

Last Updated on Friday, 23 August 2024, 18:21 by Denis Chabrol

A man, who allegedly struck down and fatally killed a Jamaican man in December 2019 in Queens, New York, was caught at a horse race meet in Guyana and taken back to the United States (US) where he was refused bail on Friday, officials and news reports said.

Head of the Guyana Police Force’s Criminal Investigations Department, Assistant Commissioner Wendell Blanhum told Demerara Waves Online News that 26-year old Ravindra Dharamjit was “sent back to the USA due to collaboration between ranks from the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters, and US law enforcement officials.”

Mr Blanhum said the accused was arrested based on a warrant on Sunday, August 11 and shortly after he was sent back to the US. Demerara Waves Online News was told by usually reliable sources that Dharamjit was returned to the US last Tuesday, August 20, 2024.

WABC New York reports that the five-year search ended with Mr Dharamjit’s arrest at a horse race meet. He was arraigned in court in Queens on Friday morning on a slew of charges including manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and reckless driving.

Dharamjit pleaded not guilty to all charges and was not granted bail after the defense asked he be put in protective custody.

The prosecution says he bought a one-way ticket to Guyana just three weeks after the crash and only came back due to the efforts of the NYPD.

The defense says he went there to work and eventually got married and started a life there. His attorneys also claim he didn’t know he was under investigation.

The victim, Ainsley Dalrymple, was crossing Rockaway Boulevard at 114th Street after a Christmas gathering at his eldest son’s house when he was hit by a driver who never stopped.

Prosecutors say the defendant was speeding and traveling 74 mph in a 25 mph zone.

His family said they learned Thursday that the suspect was found and brought to Miami — they said it’s a day they believed would never come.

“We just hope that justice will be served and my dad will finally rest in peace, and he’s not going to come back to us, but at least we know that the person who took us took him from us is going to pay,” his daughter Sherrice Dalrymple said.

Dalrymple was a Jamaican immigrant, loved his family and was a hard-worker. His family said Friday was difficult but it’s just the beginning of getting justice.

“The first piece of this journey, and totally relieved, his family, his kids and my sister as well, that there’s a little bit of peace right now until the final decision, so there is a god and we will get what we are due,” said sister-in-law Jean Washington.

The victim’s family said they will be there for every single court hearing.