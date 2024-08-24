One shot dead, five wounded in drive-by shooting outside V’s Flavor Delight.

Last Updated on Saturday, 24 August 2024, 13:45 by Writer

A man was killed and five others were injured during a drive-by shooting on Joseph Pollydore Street (D’Urban Street), Lodge early Saturday morning.

Dead is Anthony Havescombe, 40, a vendor of South Ruimveldt. Police said he succumbed to multiple gunshot injuries.

The injured include former policeman, Teon “Spoil Child” Allen, 38, of Sophia who has had several brushes with the law. He sustained a gunshot wound to his left shoulder.

The others are Travis Ceres, 25, a vendor from East La Penitence who received one gunshot wound to the lower abdomen; Stanley Matthews, 31, a labourer from Sophia who was shot to his left hand and left thigh; Destra Arthur, 33, a vendor from East La Penitence who was shot once to the left leg; Lenox Wayne, 39, a security guard from Turkeyen who was shot to his right thigh and hand.

Investigators said the shooting occurred at about 5:45 Saturday morning at Lot 23 Joseph Pollydore Street, Lodge, Georgetown. The incident occurred about 45 minutes after police said they ended an ‘All Black’ party that was held at V’s Flavor Delight.

A businessman, 37, and host of the ‘All Black’ party stated that he was on the northern side of Joseph Pollydore Street cleaning up where the party was held when he heard several loud explosions.

The businessman said that on enquiring where they were coming from, the saw a black motorcar sped off west along Joseph Pollydore Street. “The businessman said he then saw a few persons with what appeared to be blood on their person, and he assisted in putting them into separate vehicles to go to the hospital,” the Guyana Police Force said.