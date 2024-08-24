Minister Indar sues Sheron Duncan, Melissa Atwell

Last Updated on Saturday, 24 August 2024, 13:50 by Writer

Public Works Minister, Deodat Indar has slapped opposition-aligned social media commentators, Sherod Duncan and Melissa Atwell with a GY$50 million defamation lawsuit.

Mr Indar is also asking the High Court to order the duo to remove all false and defamatory posts from their Facebook pages, in addition to an injunction restraining them from publishing such defamatory words.

Through his lawyer, Sase Gunraj, the Public Works Minister said the defamatory words were issued on the Credible Sources Facebook page, with 123,000 followers, and run by Mr Duncan and the New York-based Melissa Ann Atwell’s, also known as Melly Mel, Facebook page with 125,000 followers.

The claimed offending words were allegedly spoken on Mr Duncan’s In The Ring edition from New York on or about Friday, 2nd August, 2024. Ms Atwell alleged that Mr Indar was involved in a number of corrupt transactions, unfit for public office, dishonest and dishonourable and that his agents and/or servants are engaged in corruption.

According to court papers seen by Demerara Waves Online News, the Facebook Live video on Credible Sources has been shared 418 times, reacted to 1,800 times, has 1,400 comments times and played 197,000 times. The court filings also state that the video was shared on Ms Atwell’s Facebook page 73 times, has 13 comments and 596 reactions.

“The Claimant will rely on the full video and transcript thereof at trial for its full substance and effect,” the court papers state.