PNCR promises big salary increases to gov’t employees

Last Updated on Friday, 23 August 2024, 18:12 by Writer

The main opposition People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) promises a 35% increase in salaries on a sliding scale for all government employees plus an increase in the income tax threshold to GY$150,000 if it wins the 2025 general and regional elections.

“The PNCR/APNU is guaranteeing all public service workers that they will receive a 35% increase in wages and salaries under us as the next government,” declared party leader, Aubrey Norton who is also Guyana’s Opposition Leader, on Friday.

Economist Elson Lowe later explained to Demerara Waves Online News that the 35% would not be across the board but on a graduated scale with 35% on the lower end of the scale with adjustments. “We have, as our general policy, that it would be based on the level and income level of existing employees,” he said. The party official explained that the 35% would be for one of the years as part of a multi-year plan to help bring salaries in line with Guyana’s productivity.

Mr Lowe said there would be an immediate increase of 25% and then consultations would be held with trade unions for the remainder. “Over the course of the first few years, we envisage 35% being one of the increases so within the first three years,” he said.

The PNCR official restated that the income tax threshold would be increased to GY$150,000 but sought to assure that there would be significant increases in that ceiling as the economy continues to grow.

He stressed that “we’re not just looking to impose an increase” but would be engaging the unions before giving “our final number” as the percentages are minimum.

While Mr Norton sought to give a solid guarantee that the promised increases would be paid and not broken like the People’s Progressive Party’s 50% salary hike when in opposition from 2015 to 2020, he said parties in opposition might have to make changes when they get into office. ” “You can have a general vision but when you get government and the reality is there, you have to deal with it based on the reality…Like Jagdeo jump out in opposition ‘Oh, pay them 50% and now…’ I ain’t know which figures (he is) seeing, you can’t pay 50%. If you are reckless in opposition, you’re going to run into problems in government,” he said.