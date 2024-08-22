Public Health Nurse found dead in New Amsterdam hotel

Last Updated on Thursday, 22 August 2024, 19:57 by Denis Chabrol

A Public Health Nurse, who was in Berbice to inspect progress being made in vaccinating people against the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV), was found dead in a hotel room in New Amsterdam on Thursday morning, police said.

He was identified as 63-year old Wilton Longford Benn who resided at 82 William Street, Kitty, Georgetown. Police said that at about 9:02 AM, they responded to a report of a motionless body found in room 238 of the hotel on Main Street, New Amsterdam. Police said emergency medical services were called in and he was pronounced dead at the hotel. An autopsy would determine the cause of death.

His colleague Public Health Nurse, 38-year old Holly Trim, told investigators that up to the time of his death, he was recovering from dengue fever.

Police were called in after Ministry of Health driver, who arrived at the hotel to pick up Nurses Benn and Trim to take them to Corentyne to conduct the supervisory visit, br0ke the hotel room door after he and Nurse Trim knocked on the door but no one answered. “The driver broke the door, and upon entering, they saw Benn lying motionless in his room,” police said.

She said the two of them work at the Maternal and Child Health Department, Ministry of Health. Nurse Trim also informed police that they travelled to Berbice on Wednesday to conduct a visit to health facilities to ascertain how they were managing the new HPV vaccine. Police said the nurses were staying in different rooms.

Emergency medical services were called to the scene and, whilst on the ground, pronounced Benn dead at the location. The cause of death is currently under investigation and is to be determined by a post-mortem examination