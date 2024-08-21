Former Chief Education Officer dies

Last Updated on Wednesday, 21 August 2024, 0:19 by Denis Chabrol

Former Chief Education Officer of the Ministry of Education, Genevieve Whyte-Nedd died on Tuesday, plunging the education fraternity into mourning.

President of the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU), Dr Mark Lyte said her passing was a “significant loss to Guyana’s education sector.” “She was always willing to advise on educational issues. Also, her legacy as Chief Education Officer (ag) for several years laid the foundation for numerous policy documents,” he told Demerara Waves Online News.

The Ministry of Education said Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, officers and staff of the ministry were deeply saddened by the passing of Ms. Whyte-Nedd who last served in the Ministry of Education as the Chief Education Officer (ag) when she retired in 2011.

Ms. Whyte-Nedd served the education sector with distinction for 40 years.