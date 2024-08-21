Former Chief Education Officer dies

Last Updated on Wednesday, 21 August 2024, 0:19 by Denis Chabrol
Genevieve Whyte-Nedd
Former Chief Education Officer of the Ministry of Education, Genevieve Whyte-Nedd died on Tuesday, plunging the education fraternity into mourning.
President of the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU), Dr Mark Lyte said her passing was a “significant loss to Guyana’s education sector.” “She was always willing to advise on educational issues. Also, her legacy as Chief Education Officer (ag) for several years laid the foundation for numerous policy documents,” he told Demerara Waves Online News.
The Ministry of Education said Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, officers and staff of the ministry were deeply saddened by the passing of Ms. Whyte-Nedd who last served in the Ministry of Education as the Chief Education Officer (ag) when she retired in 2011.
Ms. Whyte-Nedd served the education sector with distinction for 40 years.
“The Minister, Officers and staff of the Ministry of Education extend their sincerest condolences to her family and former colleagues. We pray that they find strength and comfort during this difficult time. She will be missed,” the ministry said.
After Mr Ed Caesar retired from the post of Chief Education Officer in 2005, Ms Whyte-Nedd acted from 2005 to 2011.
GTU General Secretary, Coretta Mc Donald paid tribute to Ms Whyte-Nedd whom she described as her sister, friend and prayer partner.
“A dedicated and committed educator who gave selflessly her service to this country and education; a woman of faith, who despite the denial of being confirmed as the Chief Education Officer served with dignity,” Ms Mc Donald said.
