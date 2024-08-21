Teachers Union, Education Ministry sign multi-year salary agreement

Last Updated on Wednesday, 21 August 2024, 20:24 by Writer

The Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) and the Ministry of Education on Wednesday inked a three-year salary increase agreement that also includes several non-salary benefits, Union President Dr Mark Lyte said.

Those increases are 10% for 2024, 8% for 2025 and 9% for 2026. “The percentages are the same that the General Council accepted,” he told Demerara Waves Online News.

The agreement also provides for teachers to be paid the difference in salary increases that might be awarded to public servants and the 10, 8 and 9%.

Dr Lyte indicated that the GTU could not have reneged on the previously accepted pay hikes, and returning to the employer to reopen talks on further increases was not possible. “The fact that the General Council accepted the percentages, the negotiating team couldn’t refuse it so that’s the basis of it,” he said.

In a statement, the GTU explained that, “The executives of GTU were instructed by the General Council at a meeting held on Friday, August 9, 2024 by a majority vote to accept the salary and non-salary package offered by MOE (Ministry of Education). This General Council instruction is binding according to Rule 13 of the Guyana Teachers’ Union Constitution.”

The GTU President’s position differs starkly from that of the GTU General Secretary, Coretta McDonald who had said that the union had rejected the increases and that teachers at cluster meetings also dismissed the offer and were instead demanding just over 29%. She had hoped that the outcome of the cluster meetings would have led to an amendment of the General Council’s position.

Ms McDonald and former GTU President Colin Bynoe were also part of the union’s delegation at the signing ceremony.

People’s National Congress Reform leader, Aubrey Norton had also endorsed Ms McDonald’s stance, noting that she was also a party member.

The agreement was signed by the GTU President, the union’s 2nd Vice President Julia Cambridge on the one hand and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Shannielle Hoosein-Outar and Chief Education Officer Saddam Hussain on the other.

In its statement, the GTU said it “reached an agreement on salaries and non-salaries benefits for teachers covering the period 2024-2026.

“This agreement comes after months of talks between the two sides.” “The General Council decision reflects the members’ wishes based on the instructions given to the executives,” the union added.

The GTU said the package includes salary increases and a range of non-salary enhancements such as allowances, duty- free concessions, housing, revolving fund, scholarships, clothing allowance, health coverage, hinterland and riverain benefits, opening up of new positions for teachers on the salary scale, and reemployment incentives among others. These benefits aim to provide additional support for teachers not only in their professional growth but also in their personal and family lives.

The agreement also provides for non-taxable improved qualification allowances of GY$5,000 per month for holders of the Certificate in Education Management Course and Certificate of Education, GY$10,000 for holders of a Bachelor’s Degree, GY$7,000 for post graduate diplomas, GY$7,000 for advanced graduate diploma, GY$$22,000 monthly for Master’s Degree, and $32,000 monthly for doctorates.

Special needs teachers at approved special needs schools would receive GY$10,000 monthly, and all teachers would receive an annual clothing allowance of GY$15,000.

The agreement also states that teachers will be paid GY$500 per student per subject to supervise and mark CXC School Based Assessments and National Grades 5 and 6 Mock Exams.

The Remote Area Incentive (RAI) will be increased from GY$20,000 to GY$23,000.

Also provided for is the payment 0f rehired retired teachers at their last salary scale before retirement.