Upper Berbice River labourer stabbed to death with scissors

Last Updated on Tuesday, 20 August 2024, 23:56 by Denis Chabrol

A 22-year old man was Monday evening stabbed to death at Sand Hills, Upper Berbice River in retaliation for slapping his assailant, the Guyana Police Force said Tuesday night.

Dead is 22-year old Francis Sukoo of Sand Hills, Region 10 (Upper Demerara- Upper Berbice).

Investigators said he was killed between 5 PM and 6:07 PM a Sand Hills where he and the suspected murderer were with several friends at a shop, imbibing alcohol.

“An argument emerged between the victim and the suspect, which caused the victim (Sukoo) to become annoyed and slap the suspect several times in his face.

The suspect left the shop and returned armed with scissors. He rushed to the victim and stabbed him five times about his body, causing him to collapse to the ground,” police said.

Sukoo was rushed to a Medex, who said there was no pulse, and he referred Sukoo to the Linden Hospital Complex, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said they were searching for the prime suspect.